JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) to Overweight

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOIPY opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.