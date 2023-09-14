JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Up 0.8%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250.50 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.12). 222,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 192,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.09).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 283.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,960.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28,000.00%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

