Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clinton Feuerherdt 174,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Kelsian Group Company Profile

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

