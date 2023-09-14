Kennedy Investment Group Has $678,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kennedy Investment Group decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after buying an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,191,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,678,000 after purchasing an additional 756,274 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.