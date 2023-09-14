Kennedy Investment Group Purchases Shares of 1,119 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,572. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $305.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.64 and a 200-day moving average of $257.43. The company has a market capitalization of $784.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

