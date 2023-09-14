KeyCorp Comments on Oracle Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $215,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,039,652,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,170,577 shares of company stock worth $510,048,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

