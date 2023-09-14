KeyCorp Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $290.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $241.13 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,369 shares of company stock worth $19,348,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

