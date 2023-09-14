Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $55,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.81. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

