Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 187.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,633,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 197,114 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

