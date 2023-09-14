Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKPNY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
