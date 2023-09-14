Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Koppers Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KOP stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. Koppers has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $763.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $444,435 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

