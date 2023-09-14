Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,128,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,557,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.77. The company had a trading volume of 168,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,694. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

