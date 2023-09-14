Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.23. 750,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,350. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.61 and a 200 day moving average of $427.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

