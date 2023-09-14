Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $10.61 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.96. 7,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,014. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

