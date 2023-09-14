Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.73. The company had a trading volume of 736,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,057. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.68. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

