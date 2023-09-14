Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $30.29 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $30,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IETC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1,544.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. 5,712 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a market cap of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

