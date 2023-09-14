Kozak & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,934.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,046. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,959.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,904.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

