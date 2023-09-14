L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.63

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $18.29. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 9,123 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSTR

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.