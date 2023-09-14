LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.
