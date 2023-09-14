Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $778,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

