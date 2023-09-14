Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 650 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,284. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

