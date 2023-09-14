Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 5,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 46,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Lavoro Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

