LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 9.7% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

