LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $5.93 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,067,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.