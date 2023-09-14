LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VTWV stock opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.51. The stock has a market cap of $810.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

