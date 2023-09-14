LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 14,197 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,883,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $769,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

