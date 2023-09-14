LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 8,740 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 22.2% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

