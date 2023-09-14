LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $287.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

