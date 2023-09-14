Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

