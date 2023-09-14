Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Legrand Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.65.
About Legrand
