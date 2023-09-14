Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,819 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.56. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

