Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 35,446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 346.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

