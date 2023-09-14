Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after buying an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 73.9% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $247.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.