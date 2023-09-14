Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $852.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $874.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

