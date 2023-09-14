Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $809,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $91,163,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

