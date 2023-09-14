Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $310.59 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.07 and its 200-day moving average is $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.44.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,980. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

