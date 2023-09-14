Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TGT opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

