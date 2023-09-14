Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $447.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.55.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

