Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EL opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.31.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

