Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.84 and a 200 day moving average of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

