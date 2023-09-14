Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,862,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,366,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $164.56 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $442.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

