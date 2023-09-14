Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

