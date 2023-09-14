Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,597 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

