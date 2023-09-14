Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,058 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after buying an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after buying an additional 3,863,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

