Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,586 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,271. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $246.29 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

