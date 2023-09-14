Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 890 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,660,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $784,651,000 after purchasing an additional 106,527 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0 %

UNH stock opened at $479.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.62. The company has a market capitalization of $444.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

