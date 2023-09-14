Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 573.9% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

