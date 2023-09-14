Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.35

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 517007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,033,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,605,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,605,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $19,238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.