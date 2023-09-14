Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,572 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Liberty Global by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Liberty Global by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,220 shares of company stock worth $2,339,497. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

