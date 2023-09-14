Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $11.15. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 283,973 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LWAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price target on Lifeway Foods from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

