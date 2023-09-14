Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

